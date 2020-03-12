Report: Cher postpones tour in response to coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pop icon Cher is rescheduling her Here We Go Again Tour in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Rolling Stone.
Her rescheduled tour will kick off Sept. 8 in Tampa, Florida.
She was originally set to perform in Memphis on Monday, March 16 at FedExForum, but that date has been moved to Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Sources say no action is necessary for ticket holders to attend the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available at point of purchase.
