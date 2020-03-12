Restaurants implementing changes in response to COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While many are practicing social distancing as a way to curb the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., many restaurants remain open.
Worldwide companies, all the way down to local staples, are taking the newly named COVID-19 pandemic seriously. While restaurants are staying open, many are drastically changing protocols.
Starbucks and Tim Hortons have paused its reusable cup policy where customers can bring their own cups to be filled. For now they're sticking with one-time use cups. Dunkin Donuts is holding town halls with staff to reinforce good sanitation practices.
Across the world restaurant business is down. In Italy virtually every restaurant is now closed. Restaurants in Chinatown in New York City are reporting 70 percent declines in sales.
In the Mid-South, restaurants remain open but are making customers aware of what it's doing to keep them safe. Huey’s said it's stepping up its sanitation on frequently touched areas in the restaurants like tables, menus and salt and pepper shakers.
All employees are required to wash their hands with water and soap for at least 20 seconds every 30 minutes.
At Ronnie Grisanti’s Italian Restaurant in East Memphis, its usual European way of setting out silverware is being substituted for silverware wrapped in napkins to decrease potential exposure. Its wine glasses and salt and pepper shakers have been taken off the table but will be brought out by request.
These are more signs people across all sectors are taking the health of customers, staff and the community seriously.
