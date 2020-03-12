Shelby County Schools canceling classes until March 30 because of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is canceling classes beginning Friday, March 13 through the end of the month to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.
In a statement Thursday, SCS superintendent Dr. Joris Ray says the closure is “due to national developments and rapidly changing conditions regarding the spread of COVID-19”.
Ray says the decision was not one the district took lightly.
SCS was already scheduled to be on Spring Break March 16 through 20. The school district says it will take another week off after that to disinfect schools.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases in Shelby County Schools, but one person has tested positive for coronavirus in Shelby County. That patient is being treated at Baptist Memorial Hospital. An SCS employee was briefly quarantined because of contact with the patient but was cleared Thursday.
The district says it will utilize six days reserved for inclement weather to make up the days students will miss.
The Central Office and administrative buildings will remain open during scheduled business hours. Salaried and hourly employees will be paid during the extended break.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.