Showers and storms tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Windy and warm with an isolated shower or storm through sunset. Many areas will stay dry. Temperatures will hold in the upper 60s to low 70s. Scattered showers and storms will move through between 7 PM and 3 AM. A few could be severe between 7 PM and 11 PM, mainly over northeast Arkansas and northwest Tennessee. The main threat is wind or hail, but a tornado can’t be ruled out.
OVERNIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will slowly end. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will turn north at 10-20 mph.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. A passing shower is possible but many areas will be dry. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
WEEKEND: Unfortunately, rain will still be possible over the weekend with scattered showers or a few storms, mainly Saturday night or early Sunday morning. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s both days with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. There will be dry periods and maybe a brief shot of sun here or there.
NEXT WEEK: The chance for off and on showers and storms will continue through next week with highs in the 60s early in the week, then jumping into the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
