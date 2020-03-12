Strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers will be possible this morning and temperatures are in the 50s and lower 60s. However, there will be a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon. There will be a chance for storms in Dyer County around noon, but most of the area will stay dry until this evening. By 9 or 10 pm, a line of thunderstorms will be pushing through the area along a cold front. This could result in storms with damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. The main area with a severe threat is along and north of I-40. Storms will continue through midnight, but will be east of the area after that. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s and lows will be in the lower 50s.