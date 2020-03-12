Strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers will be possible this morning and temperatures are in the 50s and lower 60s. However, there will be a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon. There will be a chance for storms in Dyer County around noon, but most of the area will stay dry until this evening. By 9 or 10 pm, a line of thunderstorms will be pushing through the area along a cold front. This could result in storms with damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. The main area with a severe threat is along and north of I-40. Storms will continue through midnight, but will be east of the area after that. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s and lows will be in the lower 50s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. High: 68. Winds will be southwest 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80%. Low: 53. Winds southwest 10-15 mph.
FRIDAY: The front will stall to our south, which will give us a chance for showers on Friday, especially late morning and early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s tomorrow, so it will feel much cooler. Lows will be in the 40s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: Unfortunately, there will still be a potential for some rain over the weekend. Best chances for rain will be on Saturday morning and afternoon, but there will be a chance for drizzle through Sunday morning. We will get a break from the rain on Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s over the weekend.
NEXT WEEK: We will also have a chance for rain at the start of next week. High temperatures will climb to the mid 60s Monday and lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
