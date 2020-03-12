Tracking potential strong to severe storms this afternoon & evening

A system will roll into the Mid-South this afternoon and evening, giving us the chance for strong to severe storms across the region.
A few showers are popping up this midday and we will see a few showers and storms through the early afternoon hours. Highs today will be in the upper 60s with breezy southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph. Stormy weather will start to move into the region later this evening. By 8 to 9 pm, a line of showers and storms will be pushing into the region along a cold front. This could result in storms with damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. The main area with a severe threat is along and north of I-40, with the primary threat for Blytheville to Dyersburg and points north. Storms will continue through midnight but will be east of the area after that. Tonight, we will keep with a few storms possible, clouds will remain in place along with breezy winds. Lows will shift into the lower 50s.
TODAY: Cloudy skies. Storms this evening, 30%. Winds: Southwest around 10 to 15 mph. High: 68.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Rain and storms, 80%. Winds: Southwest around 10 to 15 mph. Low: 53.
FRIDAY: The front will stall to our south, which will give us the chance for rain tomorrow, especially in the late morning and the early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s tomorrow, so we will feel a bit cooler. Lows will be in the 40s on Friday night.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: More rain potential is in the forecast for the weekend. Best chances for rain will be on Saturday morning and afternoon, but there will be a chance for drizzle through Sunday morning. We will get a break from the rain on Sunday afternoon. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s over the weekend with lows in the 40s and 50s.
NEXT WEEK: There will be a chance for rain at the start of the week ahead. Highs will be in the 60s on Monday and lower 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will remain in the 50s area wide.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.