Tracking potential strong to severe storms this afternoon & evening

A few showers are popping up this midday and we will see a few showers and storms through the early afternoon hours. Highs today will be in the upper 60s with breezy southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph. Stormy weather will start to move into the region later this evening. By 8 to 9 pm, a line of showers and storms will be pushing into the region along a cold front. This could result in storms with damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. The main area with a severe threat is along and north of I-40, with the primary threat for Blytheville to Dyersburg and points north. Storms will continue through midnight but will be east of the area after that. Tonight, we will keep with a few storms possible, clouds will remain in place along with breezy winds. Lows will shift into the lower 50s.