UofM extends spring break a week, transitioning to online or remote classes for rest of semester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis announced Thursday it will extend spring break for students an additional week and transition to online classes the rest of the semester to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The announcement from the UofM emphasizes that there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, on campus, but there is one case in Memphis.
Faculty and staff will return to campus March 16 to prepare and transition to remote and virtual learning. Classes will resume March 23 with the transition for the majority of courses through the end of the spring semester.
There are exceptions for some smaller classes with unique demands, laboratories and some performing arts instruction that will continue with limited face-to-face contact at the discretion of the Provost. Those will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
The university will remain open, but students are encouraged to return home.
The UofM is the latest school in the Mid-South made the move to virtual or remote learning. Rhodes College and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center made similar announcements Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.