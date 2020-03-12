Visitation suspended for prison facilities in Tennessee and Mississippi

Visitation suspended for prison facilities in Tennessee and Mississippi
(Source: Photo WLOX)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 12, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 3:17 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Families hoping to visit inmates in Tennessee and Mississippi are being told to stay home.

Visitation at all corrections facilities where inmates are housed is suspended in both states until further notice amid coronavirus concerns.

Mississippi health officials give coronavirus update

Attorneys and essential visitors will be allowed into MDOC facilities.

Volunteer services are also suspended at TDOC facilities.

Tennessee offenders out on community supervision will be contacted for reporting guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.