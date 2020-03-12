Visitation suspended for prison facilities in Tennessee and Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Families hoping to visit inmates in Tennessee and Mississippi are being told to stay home.
Visitation at all corrections facilities where inmates are housed is suspended in both states until further notice amid coronavirus concerns.
Attorneys and essential visitors will be allowed into MDOC facilities.
Volunteer services are also suspended at TDOC facilities.
Tennessee offenders out on community supervision will be contacted for reporting guidelines.
