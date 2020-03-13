Arkansas gov. confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday the state has three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Two of the cases are connected to a couple who traveled recently. The third case has raised some concerns because it is not travel related.
Hutchinson was joined by Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health Dr. Nathaniel Smith to provide a live update with the state’s latest response efforts to the novel coronavirus.
Gov. Hutchinson says he and Mayor Frank Scott have recommended canceling any gathering larger than 200 people in one area.
Hutchinson pointed out the Centers for Disease Control does not recommend school closures unless a case has been confirmed in the school. And even then, those closings should be short term allowing time for school buildings to be thoroughly cleaned.
He plans to carry out an emergency order for Telehealth services in Arkansas to help patients who are quarantined at home or for anyone who believes they may have contracted the virus.
Gov. Hutchinson announced Thursday, at least six people are presumed to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus across multiple counties in Arkansas.
According to KAIT, multiple area schools have been closed for two weeks out of precaution for students and the community.
