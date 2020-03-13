Breakdown: Why you need to know where to go during a storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tornadoes can be a devastating and deadly weather phenomenon that impacts the Mid-South and largely the whole country.
In this episode of the breakdown, we will describe what to do during a tornado and why knowing where to go during a storm is important.
When a tornado strikes, acting quickly is key to staying safe and minimizing impacts to yourself.
The most important thing is to stay weather-ready, before, during and after the storm. Continue to listen to the local news, like WMC Action News 5, or have an NOAA Weather Radio to stay updated about the latest severe weather watches and warnings.
While at home, if a tornado warning is issued for your area, go to a basement, safe room, or an interior room away from windows, and don’t forget your pets during the move to a shelter.
While at work or school, follow the latest tornado drill instructions, proceed to the shelter location quickly and calmly. Stay away from windows and don’t go into a large open room, such as gymnasiums, cafeterias or auditoriums.
While outside, seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately if a tornado is approaching. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. Neither is a mobile home or tent. If you have time, get into a safe building.
While driving, make sure you are not in a vehicle when a storm impacts the region. The best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter. If you cannot make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low lying area such as a ditch or ravine.
Knowing what to do and where to go when storms threaten your area could be the difference between life and death.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.