Coronavirus puts United Soccer League on hold

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the pitch, Memphis 901 FC’s season is now on hold because of the coronavirus.
The United Soccer League announced it is suspending play for at least 30 days.
At least three 901 FC matches are immediately impacted, including this Saturday’s home game against St. Louis FC and the March 28 match vs Birmingham Legion at AutoZone Park.
USL officials put out a statement saying the league will provide updates on the rest of the 2020 season when appropriate.
U.S. Open Cup matches may also be canceled.
