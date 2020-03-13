A couple shots for showers this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Look for more clouds through sunset. Temperatures will hold in the 50s. Winds will remain northeast at 10-20 mph. Rain will slowly move in from the west this evening.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with passing showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds northeast 10-15 mph.
WEEKEND: Rain will still be possible over the weekend with scattered showers or thunder, mainly Saturday night or early Sunday morning. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s both days with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. There will be dry periods and maybe a brief shot of sun here or there.
NEXT WEEK: The chance for off and on showers and storms will continue through next week with highs in the 60s early in the week, then jumping into the 70s Wednesday and Thursday. A brief window of sunshine is possible on any given day. A round of strong storms will move through on Thursday into Thursday night. This wet pattern will continue for most of March.
