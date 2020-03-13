Grizzlies could still have a chance to hit the court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA announced the suspension of its season Wednesday night with the Memphis Grizzlies on the road preparing to play at Portland.
Eight of the Grizzlies 17 remaining games were to be played at FedExForum.
The Grizzlies released a statement Thursday saying in part:
“For all ticket buyers and fans, we are working through information as we receive it and will provide updates as soon as we have them available. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work through this together.”
The possibility exists the NBA could resume play later this spring, with the Playoffs running into August.
The Grizzlies currently hold the 8th and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
