Harrow: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.
The pharmaceutical and drug compounding company posted revenue of $12.6 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $168,000, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $51.2 million.
The company's shares closed at $4.70. A year ago, they were trading at $6.81.
