Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee governor declares emergency over coronavirus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has declared a state of emergency to help the state address the spread of the new coronavirus. Also, the National Rifle Association said it was canceling its upcoming annual meeting, which was planned for Nashville. The emergency declaration frees up additional funds and relaxes rules surrounding assistance for state agencies to affected communities. Lee made the announcement Thursday after saying earlier this week that he didn't believe an emergency declaration was necessary. Lee said the situation has changed and the amount of case clusters had increased. Nine coronavirus cases have been reported in Tennessee.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-EMPTY-HALLS
Virus darkens stages, silences orchestras across the US
NEW YORK (AP) — The ongoing fears surrounding the coronavirus have shuttered places where Americans and others have long gathered to escape the world and also to engage with it. Almost everything that draws crowds has now sent them all away. The list of venues where people can no longer find entertainment or diversion in the U.S. continues to climb — so far scrapped or shuttered are everything from Coachella and Carnegie Hall, Major League Soccer, Disneyland and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The virus' arrival comes just as Americans shake off the winter blues and generally plan spring events like concerts, games and shows. But no more.
CONFEDERATE GENERAL-TENNESSEE
House OKs letting Tenn. gov not sign Confederate general day
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee House has passed legislation that would no longer require Gov. Bill Lee to sign a proclamation naming a day each year after a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader. Among the critics of the day dedicated to Nathan Bedford Forrest is GOP U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who last summer called for Lee to change the law. Thursday's vote moves action to the Senate. The Republican governor pushed the legislation, which initially sought to eliminate Nathan Bedford Forrest Day. House lawmakers amended it to keep the day, but remove the requirement that the governor sign proclamations for special days of observance.
AP-TN-XGR-DEATH PENALTY-TENNESSEE
Bill would ban executing people with severe mental illness
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As Tennessee continues to see an increase in executions, state lawmakers have advanced legislation that would exempt people with severe mental illness from receiving the death penalty. The proposal still has an uphill battle in Tennessee's GOP-dominated Statehouse, with some Republican lawmakers are resistant to being perceived as softening the state's death penalty laws. However, the decision by the House Judiciary Committee to send the bill to the full floor on Wednesday marks the furthest the bill has survived over the past four years it's been introduced in Tennessee.
SEVERE WEATHER-TENNESSEE
Death toll at 25 from tornado-producing storms in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The death toll from storms that unleashed tornadoes in Tennessee last week has risen to 25. Putnam County officials on Thursday said the victim was a man who died from injuries he received during the tornado. That brings the death toll in Putnam County to 19. Of the other fatalities, three were in Wilson County, two in Nashville's Davidson County and one in Benton County. The National Weather Service has said the storm that struck in the pre-dawn hours of March 3 spawned 10 tornadoes.
GANGSTER DISCIPLES-SENTENCE
Gangster Disciples leader in Tennessee sentenced to 25 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a leader of the Gangster Disciples street gang in Tennessee has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis says Demarcus Deon Crawford was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty in June to racketeering conspiracy for serving as the gang's “chief enforcer” for Tennessee. Prosecutors say Crawford was responsible for the gang's alleged criminal activity in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville and other cities. Crawford ordered the shooting of rival gang members for retaliation and to maintain his position within the Gangster Disciples. Prosecutors said he also participated in acts of attempted murder and drug trafficking.