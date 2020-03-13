List of Mid-South events canceled or postponed during coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A number of events across the Mid-South have been canceled or postponed as fears mount over the coronavirus outbreak.
*This list will be updated as new information is made available.
COMMUNITY GATHERINGS
Beale Street St. Patrick’s Day parade -- postponed until April 11
Cavalry Episcopal Church -- Lenten Preaching Series and “Waffle Shop” canceled for the rest of Lent
St. Augustine Catholic Church -- all Men’s Day activities postponed until further notice
ENTERTAINMENT
America at Orpheum Theatre -- postponed
Broadway Season Announcement Event at Orpheum Theatre-- canceled, will be announced through the Orpheum Theatre Group’s social media instead
Cake Concert at Graceland -- moved from March 20 to Sept. 10
Cher’s Here We Go Again tour at FedExForum -- moved to Sept. 16
Dinner on Stage at Orpheum Theatre -- postponed; refunds will be issued automatically
Disney On Ice presents Dream Big at Landers Center -- canceled
Larkin Poe w/ Marcella & Her Lovers at Minglewood Hall -- postponed until June 18
Love, Loss and What I Wore at Evergreen Theater -- postponed until June
Memphis Songwriters Series at Halloran Centre -- postponed; no refunds necessary as tickets were cash at door
Oxford Film Festival -- postponed, no makeup date announced yet
SPORTS
AAC spring sports competitions -- suspended until further notice
NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments -- canceled, as well as all remaining winter and spring championships
SEC men’s basketball tournament -- remainder canceled
TSSAA girls’ and boys’ state basketball tournaments -- suspended until further notice
USL Championship -- play suspended for 30 days
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.