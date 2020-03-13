Malco limiting ticket sales during coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Malco Theatres will limit movie ticket sales to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the company says they are limiting seating in each auditorium to 50-percent capacity to reduce crowded auditoriums and allow guests to practice healthy social distancing.
The Malco spokesperson also says they are taking additional measures to clean and sanitize theaters, including increasing the frequency of deep cleaning in high traffic areas like kiosks, counters, restrooms, auditoriums, seats and handrails.
Malco is also working with team members on proper hand washing and personal hygiene.
The company is asking employees and customers to stay home when not feeling well.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.