MEM announces changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to a reduction in passenger traffic as concerns about the COVID-19 virus have increased, Memphis International Airport is making some changes to its operations.
- C checkpoint temporarily closed -- Beginning Friday, March 13 all checkpoint operations will take place through the B checkpoint. TSA has indicated that this is best allocation of their resources and most efficient way of managing checkpoint operations. The C checkpoint will be available for reactivation if necessary.
- Maggie O’Shea’s, Moe’s to temporarily close -- Maggie O’Shea’s in B Ticketing Lobby and Moe’s in C Concourse restaurants will be temporarily closed, and resume operations in the future.
- Airlines remain operational at MEM -- Airlines will continue to operate at MEM, with no reported cancellations due to COVID-19. Passengers should contact their airline directly about any changes and developments to their schedule. Airlines will handle all aspects of ticketing and scheduling, instead of the airport. Airline contact information can be found here.
- MEM maintaining increased cleaning and sanitation efforts -- MEM has increased its cleaning and sanitation of high contact areas, including the gate areas, as it continues to monitor the coronavirus outbreak. The airport’s restaurant vendors have also taken additional cleaning and sanitation steps.
