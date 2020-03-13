Memphis in May still on for now, CEO says, but organizers are monitoring coronavirus situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The organizers of the 2020 Memphis in May International Festival say the festival is still on for now, despite growing concerns over the novel coronavirus outbreak.
In a statement Friday, MIM president and CEO James Holt says organizers are constantly monitoring the situation and will continue to do so in the days and weeks leading up to the festival.
Right now, Holt says plans are still underway for the festival, which is still seven weeks away.
“However, with the COVID-19 virus on everyone’s mind, I want to update and assure our fans that while we are proceeding with our plans, we are also well aware of the recent school closings and festival, event and sports cancellations through the remainder of March and into early April,” reads the statement. “The current consensus with most of the postponed events is to reevaluate the latest developments in early April and make a new determination going forward. With that in mind, we are constantly monitoring the situation and will continue to do so in the days and weeks leading up to the festival.”
Holt says organizers are in close communication with local government, public safety and public health officials as well as peer events and the festival industry association to ensure the preventative steps they are taking will provide the safest events possible for everyone who attends or participates in MIM.
“As the situation develops, should it be determined that our events in May pose a risk to public safety, and if directed by a government authority and or public health organization to cancel them, we will promptly do so," reads the statement.
If the festival is canceled, Holt says all ticket holders and participants will receive refunds.
“Rest assured, we place public safety first and are taking steps to produce the safe, world-class festival you expect," reads the statement. "We are planning a fun, festive and safe time in Memphis this May, and we look forward to welcoming you to the party!”
MIM kicks off May 1 through 3 with the three-day Beale Street Music Festival.
While MIM is still on, a number of other events in the Mid-South are canceled or postponed.
Many schools and universities have also announced canceled classes and/or transitions to online classes.
