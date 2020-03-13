Memphis Zoo to remain open despite coronavirus concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo announced Friday it will remain open despite concerns of the spreading coronavirus.
Zoo officials released the following statement:
"We have been monitoring the developments of the coronavirus (COVID-19)
At this time, the Memphis Zoo does not anticipate any closures or interruptions to programming due to coronavirus restrictions.
Our first priority is always the safety of our guests, staff, and volunteers, and we are taking extra measures to help keep people healthy. We are following current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and recommendations for businesses by encouraging staff and guests to stay home if unwell, emphasizing respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene, and routinely cleaning all surfaces.
Right now, there’s no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted to animals.
It’s also important to note that the CDC has not received any reports of animals in human care becoming sick with COVID-19. Currently, our animals are healthy and our animal care staff continues to monitor them closely, Memphis Zoo is also monitoring advisories from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)"
