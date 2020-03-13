Methodist LeBonheur warns of unnecessary department visits amid coronavirus pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the novel coronavirus spreads worldwide, Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare is asking the public to avoid unnecessary visits to the department in hopes to better protect the health and safety of their patients and the community.
Friday morning the hospital released actions they plan to take:
- asking anyone who believes they have coronavirus to avoid emergency department unless they are in need of immediate care
- limiting entryways into the hospital
- Begin new screening technique by asking patients about their travel history, possible exposure to COVID-19 and any respiratory illnesses
- Patients will be restricted to two visitors -- children under 12 are not allowed to visit at this time
- On-site tours of facilities, events and meetings are temporarily suspended
- Posting signs at clinic entrances with instruction for people with fever or respiratory infections
Officials at LeBonheur encourage anyone with questions to visit the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare COVID-19 website for the latest on the novel coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.