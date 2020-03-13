Mid-South business headlines: Checking the affordability box without lowering rates; Warehouse planned inside city limits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We're taking a look at some of this week's biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Jacob Steimer, reporter for the Memphis Business Journal.
In this week’s cover story, MBJ investigates why the Downtown Memphis Commission’s affordable housing policy hasn’t helped low-income renters unlock top-class apartments. MBJ found that most of the apartment developments that are subject to the DMC’s affordability rule have either ignored it or complied with the letter of the law without reducing the rates on any of their rooms.
A huge warehouse planned inside Memphis city limits.
