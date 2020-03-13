Mid-South Food Bank to deliver 50,000 food boxes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over the next few weeks, the Mid-South Food Bank plans to package and deliver 50,000 food boxes.
Peanut butter, canned vegetables, all shelf stable foods for those who need it most.
"Our job is to make sure they have food when those who are hungry show up at their doors,” said President and CEO Cathy Pope.
Pope says they supply food to more than 300 partner agencies. Now that the novel coronavirus outbreak has impacted many, the food bank knew the need would increase.
"All of these events are getting cancelled and people aren't eating at the restaurants and aren't staying at the hotels, those are the minimum-wage workers that we help consistently,” said Pope.
On Thursday, after Shelby County School announced classes would be cancelled for two weeks, the food bank announced it would be assembling 14-day food boxes for those preparing to stay home.
There will also be special senior food boxes with sodium-free vegetables and no-sugar fruit.
Next week, the boxes will be delivered to agencies in parts of west Tennessee, north Mississippi and Crittenden County, Arkansas.
The food bank is also asking for volunteers.
“We're spreading people apart really wide. You're not going to be working right next to someone so we need more shifts, but fewer people showing up at one time,” said Pope.
