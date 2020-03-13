Mid-South hospitals prepare for possible overwhelming amount of COVID-19 patients seeking treatment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One major concern from health experts dealing with the coronavirus outbreak is the capacity of local hospitals and clinics to deal with a potential tsunami of patients needing treatment.
The Tennessee Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities called an emergency board meeting to suspend visitation rules, allowing health care facilities to legally screen and prohibit visitors to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, our local health care systems are preparing for a possible large increase in patients.
Hospitals and health care providers across Tennessee are preparing themselves for the possibility of an overwhelming amount of patients seeking treatment from COVID-19.
"Hospitals are beginning to open alternative sites for screening and testing of non-urgent patients in order to assure that emergency departments continue to be available to treat true emergencies," Dr. Wendy Long, President and CEO of TN Hospital Association said.
While the mortality rate is relatively low from a COVID-19 infection, if local emergency rooms and hospitals do not have enough beds to handle the increased patients, those who may normally survive the illness could be endangered.
Also, patients suffering from other serious medical emergencies at the same time, such as heart attacks or strokes, may not be able to get emergency treatment, putting them at an increased risk.
"We are concerned regarding the potential for supply, equipment and man power shortages down the road. That will depend very much on the scale and the duration of the outbreak in Tennessee," Dr. Long said.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, Regional One Health has 625 hospital beds, Baptist Memorial Hospital has 927 beds and Methodist Healthcare Hospitals which includes Le Bonheur, has 1,593 hospital beds. But the state department of health says a majority of those beds are filled. They're taking action now to free up space in case it's needed.
"Cancelling elective surgeries in order to free up beds and really upping our efforts to discharge patients who are ready for discharge," Dr. Long said.
Local health care providers are also using telemedicine to treat patients over the phone or on video chat to minimize the amount of emergency room visits.
In Mississippi and Arkansas, officials say they're preparing for the possibility of a large increase in patient numbers. Leaders in both states are urgently asking people who are not going through a medical emergency to AVOID trips to the emergency room and hospital at all costs.
In Arkansas, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences have set up a separate triage center to keep potential COVID-19 patients from others patients seeking medical attention.
"It's also really critical that we get the message out that if an individual is concerned about the possibility of having a COVID-19 infection or they have questions about this, the last two places that they probably want to be, are in an emergency room or a crowded clinic," Dr. Cam Patterson, University of Arkansas Medical Sciences Chancellor said.
"We are here to make sure we minimize that impact and also, extend it over time so that we don't overwhelm our health care system," Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi State Health Officer said. "That's an asset we're going to be very conscientious of because when people get sick and go to intensive care units, we do have a limited supply of those type of operations."
At UAMSHealthNow.com, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is offering live telemedicine screenings for people who are concerned they may have COVID-19. This helps keep these patients home instead of them potentially transmitting the virus in a waiting room.
