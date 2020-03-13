MIFA to deliver extra week of meals in case of service disruption

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many of the most vulnerable Mid-Southerners aren’t getting out to local restaurants, they’re relying on the Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association for food deliveries.
As coronavirus concerns rise, MIFA announced Thursday they are working on ways to limit exposure to those clients.
To do that, MIFA will deliver an additional week of meals to all home-delivery recipients next week in case there is an interruption to future deliveries.
The organization has also increased sanitation efforts at its facility.
