MPD investigating fatal overnight shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting in a Whitehaven neighborhood overnight.
According to MPD, officers responded to an address on Hillbrook Road near Neely Road around 2:35 a.m. and found a man had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
No suspect information is available at this time. This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with any information regarding this case.
