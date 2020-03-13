New policies in place for Memphis, Shelby County government amid COVID-19 concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some changes to protocol are underway at Memphis City and Shelby County governments.
The changes come as both mayors are out of town.
A county spokesperson did not return our phone calls, but Shelby County Commission Chair Mark Billingsley says he believes Mayor Harris is on a pre-planned trip to Ghanna. Ghana is the Memphis in May host country.
Billingsley says Mayor Harris being out of town has not been an issue.
Mayor Jim Strickland has been out on a personal vacation time since Wednesday, but has been checking in frequently with staff. Strickland says that he was attending the AAC tournament to watch the Tigers play. He will back to work Friday.
In the meantime, Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen says the city has been working diligently to keep the public and employees safe.
“As early as last week we took precautions when this first became an issue for our nation to do a top to bottom sanitation of every city facility,” said McGowen.
McGowen says every day city owned property, down to the parking meters on the street, are getting a thorough cleaning.
McGowen says they still need the public to help in stopping the potential spread of COVID-19, especially for the city's most vulnerable citizens.
“We have a large number of senior citizens who pay their taxes in person here at city hall. We are asking them not to do that,” said McGowen.
The CDC says older Americans should be careful about entering large crowds.
The city asking citizens to conduct business online, by mail or by phone.
Citizens can call (901) 636-6657 to make necessary arrangements to avoid late fees.
Shelby county officials are ending in-person visitation at county jails and prisons.
County commissioners will now hold virtual meetings. The public can watch meetings via the county’s website.
If county employees are forced to self-quarantine or make family adjustments due to school closures, county employees can use sick leave, annual leave and up to 40 hours of borrowed sick time.
McGowen says city employees facing hardship will be able to take advantage of “liberal leave policies”, but he didn’t cite a specific policy.
The city will also consider allowing employees to work from home.
“But most of our employees are on the street delivering services to the citizens of Memphis and so we don't have the luxury of broad ranging work from home or telecommuting option,” said McGowen.
McGowen says the city may choose to cancel events or close facilities in the future.
