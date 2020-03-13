SCS releases meal distribution plan amid school closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools will be providing meals at 20 sites while the district is closed due to coronavirus concerns.
The meals will be distributed March 23 through March 27 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Meals will be served to children under the age of 18, and the child must be present to receive a meal.
The SCS meal distribution sites are listed below:
- SCS (Board of Education Lot) -- 160 South Hollywood St.
- SCS (Messick Admin. Building Lot) -- 703 Greer St.
- Berean Baptist -- 1666 East Raines Rd.
- Breath of Life SDA CHURCH -- 5665 Knight Arnold Rd.
- Benjamin L. Hooks Library -- 3030 Poplar Ave.
- Hollywood Library -- 1530 N. Hollywood St.
- Life Church -- 3683 Austin Peay Hwy.
- Life Church -- 255 N. Highland St.
- Memphis Public Library/Crenshaw Branch -- 531 Vance Ave.
- Memphis Public Library/Frayser Branch -- 3712 Argonne St.
- Memphis Public Library/Levi Branch -- 3676 3rd St.
- Memphis Public Library/North Branch -- 1192 Vollintine Ave.
- Memphis Public Library/Raleigh Branch -- 3157 Powers Rd.
- Memphis Public Library/Whitehaven Branch -- 4120 Millbranch Rd.
- Next Level Cathedral of Praise -- 1581 Ball Rd.
- Pearly Gates Church -- 531 S. Parkway E.
- Promiseland Church -- 3430 Overton Crossing
- Robinhood Lane Baptist Church -- 3804 Kimball Ave.
- Southbrook Mall -- 1212 East Shelby Dr.
- St. Paul Church -- 2124 Holmes Rd.
