Showers possible and a drop in temps

Although everyone will not see rain today, a few passing showers will be possible. Rain would be light and spotty. There will be another round of heavy rain this evening and showers will last through early tomorrow. Temperatures are in the 60s in many areas now but will drop throughout the day as cooler air moves in behind the cold front. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. High: 55. Winds will be northeast 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Low: 49. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: Saturday morning will be soggy, but we will dry out for a few hours in the afternoon. Rain moves back in on Saturday night as a front sits near the Mid-South. We could see some drizzle early Sunday, but the rest of the day looks dry. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: The wet pattern continues next week with several chances for rain. Monday will be mostly dry with just a pop-up shower possible. As a front approaches, there will be an increase in rain chances on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Monday, but in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
