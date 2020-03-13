1st Shelby County coronavirus patient released from hospital, ‘doing well’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first Shelby County patient confirmed to have the novel coronavirus has been discharged from the hospital, according to officials at Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Officials say the patient was discharged Thursday and is doing well.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, the patient traveled out of state before contracting the virus.
The individual is a non-elderly adult who was sent to Baptist Emergency by a primary physician.
At a news conference Thursday afternoon, Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said Shelby County’s second coronavirus case had very close contact with the first individual.
The two traveled to New Orleans together and continued to be in close contact when they returned to Shelby County.
Haushalter says the second individual was being monitored so the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 were picked up quickly.
Doctor Steve Threlkeld, co-director of Baptist Memphis’ Infection Prevention Program, says procedures and surgeries at the hospital have continued as normal, and patients are not at risk of the virus.
The Shelby County Health Department says symptoms of COVID-19 range from mild to severe and include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Older adults and individuals with underlying medical conditions are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
Health officials advise every citizen to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cover their mouths and avoid touching their faces as much as possible to limit exposure.
