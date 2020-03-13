Tennessee now has 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus, state health officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.
The state total is now at 26, with 10 of those in Davidson County. Williamson County has nine cases and Shelby County has two. Hamilton, Jefferson, Knox, Rutherford and Sullivan counties have one case each.
On Thursday, Gov. Bill Lee signed an emergency declaration, putting Tennessee in a position to bring in additional funds from FEMA to respond to the outbreak.
Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the primary funding from the emergency declaration will be used for telemedicine efforts to keep resources free in hospitals and clinics for those who are more seriously ill.
Lee said they expect the number of coronavirus cases to increase as expanded testing occurs.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.