Tigers season over, coronavirus cancellations sweep the sports nation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thanks to the coronavirus, that’s the final record for the University of Memphis Men’s Basketball team. Covid-19 has canceled conference tournaments and the big dance.
The past couple of days have been a whirlwind. No AAC tournament, no NCAA tournament, so the Memphis Tigers end in Fort Worth with no games having been played.
The AAC tournament was important since they hadn’t solidified a spot in the NCAA before the latest announcement. Penny Hardaway said he hoped this conference tournament would be rescheduled so teams like the Tigers could try to extend their season.
Now that we know the season is over for all teams, here’s how Penny will remember the year.
“A big rollercoaster," said Penny. "That’s how we will remember this season. It’s been a rollercoaster but you know what, it’s been a fun rollercoaster. There’s been some moments where it’s been kind of ugly or bad, but way more positive than that.”
Penny did recognize the importance of preventing the spread of the coronavirus. So now we look toward Precious Achiuwa who’s a freshman but projected to be a lottery pick in this year’s NBA draft.
However, he didn’t get to play in the tournament and he’s a player who Penny says has been filling out brackets since he was 13 years old.
