Tracking rain chances through the weekend

NEXT WEEK: Our wet weather pattern will continue this upcoming week, as we will track several rounds of rain. Monday is looking mainly dry with just a pop-up shower possible. We are tracking another front, giving us an increase in rain chances on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Highs next week will go from the 60s early in the week to the 70s by the end of the week. Lows will start off in the 50s to start the week and creep into the 60s by the end of the week.