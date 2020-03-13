Tracking rain chances through the weekend

Off-and-on rain chances are possible through the weekend and into the week ahead.
While most locations will remain dry today, a few passing showers will be possible. Rain will be light and rather spotty across the Mid-South. Cloudy skies will remain in place today with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast around 10 to 15 mph through the afternoon and into the evening. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 40s with cloudy skies and northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph with isolated showers possible.
TODAY: Cloudy skies. Rain: 30%. Winds: Northeast around 10 to 15 mph. High: 55.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Rain: 40%. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 49.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Tomorrow morning is looking soggy, but we will start to dry out in the afternoon hours for a bit. Rain moves back into the region Saturday night as a front will stay close to the region. We could see drizzle early Sunday, but the remainder of the day is looking drier. Highs this weekend will stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s with lows in the upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Our wet weather pattern will continue this upcoming week, as we will track several rounds of rain. Monday is looking mainly dry with just a pop-up shower possible. We are tracking another front, giving us an increase in rain chances on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Highs next week will go from the 60s early in the week to the 70s by the end of the week. Lows will start off in the 50s to start the week and creep into the 60s by the end of the week.
