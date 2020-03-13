TSSAA tournaments suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday, officials with the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association announced they are suspending the remainder of the girls’ state tournament and next week’s boys’ state tournament.
Right now it is unknown if the events will be rescheduled, depending on the length of the suspension and the availability of facilities.
Officials say COVID-19 is a public health threat, a threat to student-athletes and school communities. They believe it would be irresponsible and contrary to the public interest to continue the tournaments at this time and risk contributing to the spread of the virus.
Further updates will be provided as the pandemic evolves, including whether the tournaments will be rescheduled.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.