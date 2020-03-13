What to do if you test positive for COVID-19?

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There has been a lot of coverage of COVID-19 as more and more cases are confirmed, but how do you care for yourself if you test positive?
Doctors with both St. Bernards and NEA Baptist stressed most cases will be mild and would be treated symptomatically, much like you would with the flu or a cold.
That means rest, Ibuprofen or Tylenol for fever, and cold and cough medication, if needed.
The main concern doctors have is an infected person passing the virus on to those at higher risk, such as the elderly or those with compromised immune systems.
Their advice is to stay away from hospitals, emergency rooms, or nursing homes, unless your symptoms are severe.
“Calling ahead of time is what we are asking our patients and our community to do, so that we can minimize exposure of our healthcare personnel and other patients,” said Vice President of Medical Affairs at St. Bernards Dr. Kasey Holder.
Right now, the commercial tests for COVID-19 are a bit slow.
Dr. Stephen Woodruff with NEA Baptist said it takes around 48 hours for results to come back on the tests.
“They’re testing for flu, they’re testing for respiratory panels, and then COVID-19, if those two tests are negative. We’re thinking that as of next week, we will be able to test more directly for COVID-19,” said Dr. Woodruff.
Both doctors said it’s important to stay home if you’re feeling sick, and that there is no reason to panic.
They also said this is a fluid situation, and it changes almost hourly as we learn more and gather more information about the virus.
You can learn more about the latest on COVID-19 in Arkansas, including cancellations here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.