YMCA plans to offer child care during SCS school closings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South is planning to offer child care for families with children who are out of school to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
There are have been two confirmed cases in Shelby County and 18 cases statewide.
Although the virus has shown no evidence of spreading throughout the community, Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray announced Thursday SCS would be closed for the next two weeks as a precaution to safeguard student’s health. Officials expect students to be able to return by March 30.
YMCA of Memphis says they are working with SCS and other school partners to help families in need as area schools announce closures. Aside from child care, the organization also wants to provide meals to children through the Y on the Fly Program in Shelby County.
The YMCA wants to ensure the public that the organization is running business as usual. All after school programs are operating as scheduled including at Early Learning Centers.
