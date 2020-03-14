3 charged in fatal shooting of 9-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have charged three people in connection with the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy.
The shooting happened at the Canterbury Apartments in northeast Memphis Friday night.
Police say shots were fired inside an apartment, killing 9-year-old Xavier Jackson.
A 13-year-old boy and 26-year-old Lindsey Williams are both charged with negligent homicide.
Latria Johnson is also charged with criminal negligence. According to an affidavit, she admitted to leaving the children home alone and knew the gun was kept unsecured.
