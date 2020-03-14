Entertainment districts see no change in business amid coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are already worries about the economic impact from this pandemic, with sports tournaments and concerts being canceled around the country.
But Mid-South restaurants says customers are still coming out for now.
"I want to come out and support Memphis business all the time,” said Jennifer Draffen patron.
We spoke with Jennifer Draffen in the Cooper Young entertainment district Friday night. She says she knows about the coronavirus but is taking precautions.
"I'm taking precautions. I'm washing my hands thoroughly. I'm not touching surfaces unnecessarily," said Draffen.
A lot of people were out in Overton Square and Cooper Young enjoying themselves, going to restaurants in spite of the coronavirus.
"I know it’s an airborne virus, but it’s not a concern at this time,” said Arin Halpaus, patron.
We also caught up with Arin Halpaus at the Young Avenue Deli in Cooper Young.
"I come here to eat and just to enjoy the atmosphere,” said Halpaus.
He says plenty of people are out.
"Same crowd I see everytime I come out on Fridays around this time so people are going out."
Tiger Bryant, who owns the Young Avenue Deli and other restaurants, says he has not noticed fewer customers. However, he has noticed different behavior.
"I have seen a lot of elbow dabs, things like that, but I haven't seen certainly a drop in business," said Bryant.
Bryant does say that he has upgraded his usual cleaning and precautions that are always taken at restaurants.
"Disinfect tables condiments whatever it may be just for the simple fact you don’t want to give the opportunity for something to happen,” said Bryant.
As time goes by, things could change. But for now, it looks like a lot of people are going out and enjoying themselves but taking precautions.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.