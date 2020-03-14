Gov. Tate Reeves declares state of emergency: ‘This is not a time to panic'

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency.
According to a press release, this will ramp up Mississippi’s coordinated response across all levels of government and provide health officials and administrators with tools and guidance to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
“Taking proactive measures to limit community spread, I have declared a state of emergency to deploy the necessary resources to protect public health and take care of all Mississippians,” Gov. Reeves said. “We are not taking any chances.”
Gov. Reeves says he has been closely monitoring events surrounds COVID-19 and has been working closely Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Director Greg Michel.
“I urge all Mississippians to use caution. This is not a time to panic—we are acting calmly and steadily. In this state, we were prepared,” Reeves said.
More information and updates about COVID-19 in Mississippi are available at healthyms.com.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.