5 Great Things: Memphis opera singer featured on ‘The Voice’ & Peabody Hotel named ‘South’s Best Historic Hotel’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the Mid-South starts to feel the impact of the spreading coronavirus, it wasn’t all bad news this week. Here are 5 Great Things that happened this week in the Mid-South.
Tennessee icon Dolly Parton's "Imagination Library" has grown into one of the largest children's literacy programs in the world. Now it's the subject of a documentary! "The Library That Dolly Built" will play at more than 325 US theaters on Thursday, April 2, including at Malco Cordova Cinema at 7 p.m.
There's some major Vol pride on the campus of UT Health Science Center. Crews have installed this giant UT Mural on the side of a building at Madison and Dunlap. The artwork is part of the university's "Everywhere You Look, UT" campaign.
A classically trained opera singer from Memphis got a chair turn this week on NBC’s "The Voice." Mandi Thomas' rendition of "Time to Say Goodbye" had Kelly Clarkson turning her chair. Congrats Mandi and good luck!
Southern Living magazine ranked the famous Peabody Hotel as the South’s “Best Historic Hotel.” The award recognizes readers’ favorite Southern experiences. According to Southern Living, the Peabody Ducks “are just one of many reasons to love this beautiful 464-room luxury hotel.”
Despite the post season being canceled for basketball, the Memphis Tigers got some big recognition this week. Precious Achiuwa was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. That makes the 6-foot-9 freshman forward the first UofM player to earn Freshman of the Year title since the Tigers joined the AAC seven years ago.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.