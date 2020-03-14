Grizzlies owner to compensate game night employees for missed games due to suspended season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Robert Pera, owner of the Memphis Grizzlies, is stepping up to compensate all Grizzlies game night employees for missed games, according to team officials.
These employees include custodial workers, ticket takers, concession stand workers and more.
This comes after the NBA announced it was suspending the season on Wednesday, due to a player testing positive for coronavirus.
It’s not clear when games will be played again.
The Grizzlies released this statement:
“We fully respect and support the NBA’s decision to suspend all games in light of the impact of COVID-19. Measures taken to protect the health of our players, staff and fans are the correct ones. For all ticket buyers and fans, we are working through information as we receive it and will provide updates as soon as we have them available. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work through this together.”
The Memphis Grizzlies had 17 games left in its regular season. Their next home game was scheduled for Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
