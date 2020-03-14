Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

BENTONVILLE. Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has appointed a special master to investigate the conduct of a witness who charged at his stepfather during his stepfather's sentencing hearing for the 2015 killing of a young son. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Circuit Judge Brad Karren, who declared a mistrial after the incident, told prosecutors and Mauricio Alejandro Torres' attorneys on Tuesday that he appointed a Little Rock attorney, Tim Cullen, to look into the matter. A jury convicted Torres of capital murder and battery in the killing of his 6-year-old son, but the judge scheduled a March 19 hearing to determine if the whole case or just the sentencing portion will need to be retried.