Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital employee is 2nd confirmed case of COVID-19 in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has announced the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Shelby County is a Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital employee.
The hospital took to Twitter Saturday saying they learned their employee was exposed to the coronavirus by the first case in Shelby County.
Le Bonheur says when the employee developed symptoms, officials immediately notified the Shelby County and State of Tennessee Departments of Health, and asked them to test for COVID-19.
The employee was already in quarantine at home when the test came back positive.
The hospital has notified and will be providing guidance and support for all patients, families and employees who came in close contact with the person.
Le Bonheur is also working with the Shelby County Health Department to make sure all appropriate follow-up measures are taken.
To protect the employee and everyone involved, the hospital will not be releasing any other information about the employee.
