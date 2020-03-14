Man charged in connection with deadly Whitehaven shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 14, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 5:34 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have charged a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Whitehaven.

Officers responded to the shooting Friday at Hillview Road.

While searching the area, police found a 16-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Hillbrook Road.

The victim was rushed to Methodist University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a second victim was also present though he did not sustain gunshot wounds.

He told officers that he and the first victim were going to the candy lady when a man drove up in a white Infiniti and began firing shots at them from inside the vehicle.

Officers found the suspect, who has been identified as 28-year-old Justin Nichols, and took him into custody.

Nichols is charged with first degree murder, criminal attempt and employment of firearm in commission of a felony.

