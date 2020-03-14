Memphis mayor addresses coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time this week, we are hearing from Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland about coronavirus.
He is urging Memphians to not panic.
Strickland addressed the public in a video statement his office put out.
“Yes, this is a serious situation. Coronavirus is more infectious and deadlier than the flu but there is no reason to panic. We do not have any information anyone has been infected while in Memphis,” said Strickland.
According to the health department, the two cases in Shelby County are connected.
Both patients traveled to the New Orleans area and that's where the health department believes they were infected.
The hospitalized patient has been released from Baptist Memorial Hospital in East Memphis -- the other patient is not in the hospital.
In his statement, the mayor encouraged residents 60 and older and those with underlying health conditions to avoid large crowds.
He says business owners in the city should make sure sick employees are sent home and the work environment is cleaned.
Strickland also said residents should not report to city hall to conduct business they should handle it via mail or online.
