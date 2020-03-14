Police investigating sanitation worker’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after a city sanitation worker died on the job Friday.
Officers responded to man down call at Solid Waste Management on North Bellevue Boulevard around 2:45 p.m.
Workers told police they picked up trash on Peabody Ave, dumped it in the back of the truck, and their truck started smoking.
The workers then asked Supervisor Clarence Morrow to make the scene.
Morrow made the scene, assessed the situation, then returned to Solid Waste Management.
An ambulance was called after he complained of not feeling well. He was rushed to Methodist University, where he was pronounced dead.
Gail Tyree, Executive Director of AFSCME Local 1733, says Morrow had pre-existing health conditions, and three other sanitation workers exposed to the truck did not have any complications.
Investigators are waiting for the medical examiner’s report.
This is an ongoing death investigation.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.