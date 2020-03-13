Rain will move back in this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Rain will move back in this afternoon through tomorrow morning. Some of the rain could be heavy at times and there may be a clap of thunder or two. Rain will exit tomorrow morning but temperatures will be cooler with highs only in the mid 50s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Rain: 60%. Winds: Northeast around 10 to 15 mph. Low: 45.
TOMORROW: Showers early then cloudy. Rain 40% Winds: Northeast around 10 to 15 mph. High: 55.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Winds: Northeast around 10 to 15 mph. Low: 44.
NEXT WEEK: The wet pattern continues with several chances of rain. Monday will be mostly dry with just a pop-up shower possible along with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 50s. As a front approaches, there will be an increase in rain chances on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s but in the 70s for both Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
