TDH confirms 32 cases of COVID-19 in Tenn., more than 100 people being monitored in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are now 32 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Tennessee and more than 100 people under public health monitoring in Shelby County.
The Tennessee Department of Health says Campbell, Davidson, Hamilton, Jefferson, Knox, Rutherford, Shelby, Sullivan and Williamson counties all have cases of the novel coronavirus.
In a daily update Saturday morning, Shelby County Health Department says 138 people are being monitored. Out of the 32 confirmed cases in Tennessee, two of those cases are in Shelby County. The department says the two cases are connected. But there is no sign of “community transmission at this time.”
Mayor Jim Strickland has also taken part in a daily update on the City of Memphis website.
Strickland says Memphis is expecting the number of infections to rise significantly as testing begins. In his update, he writes, “This should not be a cause for panic but more of a realistic picture of where we are with spread of the virus.”
As COVID-19 spreads worldwide, SCHD wants people in Shelby County to take action to help reduce the spread locally.
- Social distancing: avoid handshaking and close contact with others
- Stay at home if possible
- Do not go to work or school if you are sick and experiencing fever, coughing or any other respiratory symptoms
- Avoid non-essential travel -- especially by plane
- Sanitize surfaces
- Always wash your hands
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Strickland also suggests that anyone who needs to conduct business with the city like paying taxes or fines, please mail your payments or pay on-line. If you do not have access to the internet call 901-522-1111 to make arrangements.
The health department is accepting questions about COVID-19 through its call center. Call 833-943-1658 during business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Calls made after business hours will be returned the following day.
Visit SCHD’s website for information about the coronavirus: shelbytnhealth.com/coronavirus
