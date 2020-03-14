Tennessee Supreme Court limits in-person court proceedings in COVID-19 order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Though the novel coronavirus pandemic has caused concern nationwide, the Tennessee Supreme Court issued an order Friday stating the state’s court system will remain open during this time with limitations.
This order says all in-person hearings will be suspended through March 31 -- this applies to state courts including appellate, trial, general sessions, juvenile and municipal but there are some exceptions.
The following exceptions are provided by the Tennessee Supreme Court:
- Proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of criminal defendants, including bond-related matters and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals
- Civil and criminal jury trials that are in progress as of March 13, 2020
- Proceedings related to relief from abuse, including but not limited to orders of protection
- Proceedings related to emergency child custody orders
- Department of Children’s Services emergency matters related to child protection
- Proceedings related to petitions for temporary injunctive relief
- Proceedings related to emergency mental health orders
- Proceedings related to emergency protection of elderly or vulnerable persons
- Proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency
- Other exceptions as approved by the Chief Justice
According to the order, approved in-court proceedings will be limited to attorneys, parties, witnesses, security officers and any other necessary people which will be determined by the judge heading the trial.
Chief Justice Jeff Bivins is working to reduce the number of people in the courthouse daily while also allowing officials to continue their constitutional duties.
As of Friday, March 13 there have been 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. A state of emergency was declared for the judicial branch following Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order Thursday.
Full COVID-19 order issued by the Tennessee Supreme Order:
