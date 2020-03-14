Tigers end season tops in defense

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With all the heightened concern both here in the Mid-South and around the world about the coronavirus, here’s one little tidbit of good news for you on the Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball team.
The Tigers finish the season ranked Number 1 in the nation in effective field goal percentage defense.
That’s a feat accomplished with mostly freshmen and a couple of sophomores on the court. The U of M also comes in the top spot in 2-point field goal defense.
Opposing teams only shot 36% from the floor against the Tigers.
Memphis also averaged almost six blocks per game, led by American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year Precious Achiuwa with almost two per game.
